READER’S LETTER: ‘I agree with castration of paedophiles but death penalty is too far’

I fully understand Realist’s feelings (letters, July 10) when he calls for the death penalty for convicted paedophiles.

Sexual abuse of children must include extremely heavy sentences of imprisonment.

While I do not agree with the death penalty for crimes of this nature, I would call for castration of second-time offenders. At least that way, their lives would be spared.

Meanwhile, the fact that Tasmin Glass has appealed her conviction and sentence for culpable homicide has sparked outrage with the Angus public who are baying for blood.

Every convicted person has the right of appeal and it is by no means unheard of for an appeal court to increase a term of imprisonment.

I must congratulate the Tele for the excellent coverage of this case thus far.

However, the story has not ended – yet.

TF.