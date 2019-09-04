READER’S LETTER: ‘Humans are to blame for gull problem – leave them alone’

Regarding the letters which were in the Tele concerning the persecution of gulls (Your Voice, August 13).

I wholeheartedly agree with Nature Lover – these birds have done nothing wrong and don’t deserve the bad publicity they are getting.

Let’s not forget they are a protected species and we humans are the ones who have interfered with their habitat and that is why they are inland now.

If people are going to throw away half eaten food of course they will scavenge. We are the ones who have made them scavengers.

Come on folks leave them alone, we need them to help our planet especially with the global warming.

Another nature lover.