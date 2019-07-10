READER’S LETTER: Get rid of ‘aggressive’ beggars in Dundee city centre

I read about the woman in the wheelchair shouting at two pensioners outside Primark (Beggar was loud and aggressive to us, June 18).

I have been asked for money and shouted at as well.

A woman waiting outside the Bank of Scotland asked for money and became aggressive when she was ignored.

It is ridiculous that she can abuse people because she got herself into this situation with drugs.

Pensioners worked hard for their money and these scum think they can say what they like to us.

Get them off the streets.

Disgusted pensioner.