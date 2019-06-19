READER’S LETTER: For many older people, free TV Licences are a lifeline

It was recently announced that, from June 1 2020, 3.7 million pensioners over the age of 75 will no longer have the right to a free television licence, which will affect around 8,000 pensioners in Dundee.

Former Chancellor George Osborne decided in 2015 to end the Government-funded subsidy and transfer the cost to the BBC.

The broadcaster has now stated it will apply the charge to avoid substantial cutbacks.

Tilly Robinson-Miles, who specialises in older people’s food security at the University of Sheffield, said many older people she had spoken to during her research use television to connect with the outside world and described it as a “social lifeline”.

One widow of 75, who eats dinner alone most nights, said to Tilly: “I sit with a tray and watch the telly.

“You just need something to take the mind off the fact you’re just sitting there alone.”

The announcement reignited dialogue over the BBC’s highest earner, Gary Linekar, whose £1.75 million annual salary could cover the cost of more than 11,300 television licenses.

With seven candidates remaining in the contest for the role of prime minister, now would be a good time to pledge to use some of the 1.3 million unclaimed pension credits to retain free television licenses for our senior citizens.