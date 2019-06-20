READER’S LETTER: ‘Dundee sees the light over Brexit – independence will follow’

The recent poll carried out by the Tele indicates a huge upsurge in local support for independence, from 57%, the highest in Scotland in the 2014 referendum, to almost 76% now.

The poll is self-selecting, so not scientific, but it is a clear indication of a spectacular rise in support for Scotland to take control of its own affairs.

In the European Elections, the three established Unionist parties gained a total support in Scotland of 35%, less in total than the SNP.

Given how the UK Government and the official opposition has treated our Scottish Government and representatives in Westminster, it really is unsurprising.

The UK will shortly have a new prime minister, elected by Tory members from a group of candidates all on the extreme right, with a favourite who has shown himself to be a blatant liar, and had to be removed from his last Cabinet position for dangerous incompetence.

The candidates are already competing with each other to see who can make the biggest tax cuts for the rich. The NHS is up for grabs, industry is fleeing and the vultures hover.

Dundee has seen the light: the rest of Scotland must follow.

Les Mackay.