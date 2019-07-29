READER’S LETTER: Dundee Law trees need trimmed for it to succeed as tourist spot

I agree with Alistair Phillips that the Law should be considered a place for tourists to visit but is ruined by the size of the trees.

My brother argued for years about the trees growing and warned it would cause a problem in the future.

I thought it added to the look of the Law. I was wrong. I’ve included a picture from 1984 showing the grandeur of the Law without trees obscuring a 360 degree view of the city.

I’m sure there are many cities around the world who would love to have a natural resource such as this and would utilise it to the maximum.

So no, Alistair, let’s not give up. You have one supporter here who wants to see the trees trimmed – note trimmed, not cut down. Keep up the protestation.

Gerry Dignan.