READER’S LETTER: Dad of tragic Lee says more action needed on mental health

Re: Councillor Lynne Short being appointed chairwoman of the Tay Road Bridge board.

Will she now drive a campaign to help alleviate the concerning number of people experiencing mental health crisis who arrive on the bridge?

Every other day there are reports in the local press of people being present on the bridge, and we are all very clear what their intentions are.

Yes, much-needed resources are required to be put in place before people experience the pinnacle of crisis, such as a non-referral 24-hour crisis centre.

However, for those who do reach the bridge, plans and provision must be available.

I am more than willing to share my thoughts with Councillor Short. I do hope she accepts my offer.

Phil welsh, not in vain for Lee.