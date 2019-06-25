READER’S LETTER: Breakfast clubs are still a bargain despite price hike

I’ve been following the outcry over the breakfast club price hike and Carol Dawson’s letter has made me enter the discussion.

The only mistake the council has made is charging 25p to begin with.

It was a ridiculously low amount.

They should have started off with a cost of at least £1/£1.50 per child.

Let’s be clear about this. It’s not about breakfast – it’s child minding.

Try to find a place to mind your child for £2 an hour. The breakfast part of it is just a name.

The food aspect is the cheapest part of the organisation. The carers need paid and that is the expense. But £2 is still a bargain.

There are many people who find this service invaluable in allowing them to get to work, but I am sure that many children are there because it was a cheap way to off-load them by parents who can’t be bothered to look after them or give them breakfast.

Tesco provides fruit out of its huge profits so that doesn’t add up.

It’s not the council that needs a shake up, it’s you, Carol, and all the rest of the complainers.

You all need to get your head out of the clouds.

Reg the Realist.