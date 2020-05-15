Readers’ Letter: ‘Brainless skater ruined VE Day’

Thanks to the brainless, disrespectful skateboarder who saw fit to pull down the Union Flag on my elderly neighbour’s gatepost to celebrate VE Day.

This nasty piece of work obviously has no respect for other people whose ancestors were killed.

In pulling down the flag and discarding it as he sped by, he probably doesn’t know or care that it also incorporates the St Andrew’s Cross for Scotland. The skateboarder was no young teen as we can tell from CCTV.

It’s a shame to see this, when all around there are so many acts of kindness and consideration at this time of tribulation.