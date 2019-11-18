READER’S LETTER: ‘Blame Labour’s PFI for council debts – not the SNP’

All the bad SNP stories are pouring out on the letters page of numerous tabloids.

The Tele has them moaning about the V&A, refurbished libraries and Caird Park Sports Centre. The latest moan is about council debts.

Maybe they should look into the previous administration. Labour’s PFI projects between 1993 and 2006 still have contracts being paid by councils today.

The estimated annual unitary charges add up to £30.2 billion with contracts which extend for as long as 35 years. The figure is more than five times the £5.6 billion initial costs associated with constructing and opening the buildings.

Scotland with 8.5% of the UK population has almost 40% of the PFI/PPP in the UK.

PFI projects come in at a final cost upwards of 10 times the build cost. No doubt the moaners will be fine due to this mess being delivered by British political parties.

Yours,

Rod Selbie