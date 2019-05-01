Reader’s letter: ‘Action needed on unnecessary plastic use by businesses’

I care about the state of the environment and would like to see all businesses doing more to reduce their unnecessary single-use plastic use.

The big supermarkets all must do more to reduce plastic packaging. I am encouraged to hear that Tesco is planning to introduce a plastic-free fruit and vegetable aisle in a couple of stores as a trial.

Hopefully, they might roll this out nationwide.

Also, Morrisons has recently pledged to end plastic bags and instead, if customers haven’t brought their own bags, provide paper bags at a cost of 20p each.

This would help to reduce single-use packaging waste.

I like to read environmental news, and I was recently reading that according to an environmental non-governmental organisation, since January 2018, Sainsbury’s has promised to cut just 77 tonnes of plastic packaging, compared to Asda achieving a much higher target of 6,500 tonnes of reductions.

Sainsbury’s seems to be taking much less action than other supermarkets on the single-use plastic.

Single-use plastic waste is finding its way into our oceans in vast quantities, causing much harm to marine life.

Dolphins and whales have been found with large quantities of plastic in their stomachs. Marine wildlife is dying as a result of single-use plastic waste in the oceans.

It concerns me that some supermarkets seem a bit slow to react to the ecological problems caused by single-use plastic, and as a consumer, I would be put off shopping at supermarkets which are not acting significantly enough to reduce single-use plastic.

I hope all these supermarkets and businesses will take concerted action soon.

Leon Fields.