Readers cash in at Halloween roadshow at the Overgate

There were treats a-plenty as the Evening Telegraph (or rather Evening Terrorgraph) held a Halloween roadshow at the Overgate yesterday.

People buying a paper from the stand were entered into a prize draw including one hundred on-the-spot cash prizes and dozens of mystery “tricks” – including bumper bags of sweets.

Hundreds of readers got into the spirit, snapping up special copies of the Tele – branded as “Dundee Born and Dread” for one day only – each of which featured a unique barcode.

Staff were on hand to scan the code – leading to readers receiving a message informing them if they had bagged a trick or a cash treat.

The promotion was made possible thanks to the “digital print-head” technology installed at the Tele’s printing headquarters on the Kingsway.

“It was lot of fun and it was great to see so many people going away happy with anything ranging from a big bag of sweeties to a cash prize,” said Tele editor Dave Lord.

* Ian Roberts, pictured above, was one of the delighted winners who found himself quids in from the draw.