Read all about it! Iconic headlines from the past are brought to life

A further 14 million historic newspaper pages will be made available online over the next three years.

Findmypast and the British Library have announced an extension of their long-term partnership which was originally launched in 2011.

The British Newspaper Archive has seen the number of searches performed on the site increase by 45% and new users by 25% year on year, suggesting many are taking lockdown as an opportunity to discover history for themselves and transform their understanding of past events both great and small.

To celebrate we have taken a look back at some of the newspaper headlines from The Courier, Evening Telegraph and People’s Journal which have gone down in history.

The day the guns fell silent on World War One in 1918

Home Rule bill increases tensions in Ireland in 1920

Celebrating the new Tay Rail Bridge in 1887

Were reports of Hitler’s death in 1945 a German trick?

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Tay Bridge Disaster

The People’s Journal in October 1939 suggests women can banish the war gloom by drinking tonic wine

Winter fuel warning sounded in 1947

Sensational crime wave in 1950 described as “grave menace”