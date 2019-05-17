‘Re-rewind, when the crowd say no to Slessor’ – change of venue for Dundee gig

Music fans in Dundee have issued a mixed response to news Craig David’s Slessor Gardens performance has been downsized to the Caird Hall.

Fans of the singer were notified yesterday that the open air concert was to be moved – with the Liz Hobbs Group claiming “unforeseen circumstances” led to the decision.

The Tele took to the streets to find out what music fans in the city thought of the change in venue – with differing views across the board.

Mark Cuthill, 35, a retail manager from the Hilltown, said: “I would say he’s not big enough to play Slessor Gardens. I have not heard anything by him in years. I didn’t even know he was still active. I would like to see more bands.”

Pippa Creegan, 32, a business development co-ordinator from Menzieshill, said: “I’m not really a Craig David fan. I think it’s a wee shame. I don’t think Dundee is his place. I would like to see Black Sabbath or Metallica.”

John McFie, 69, a cleaner from Perth Road, who had never heard of Craig David, said: “I think they should build a venue. There is plenty of space down at Greenmarket.

“There is a lot of spare ground there to build something like what they have in Glasgow. They should have something like that here.”

Lynne Forbes, 59, unemployed, from Lochee said: “I think he would be big enough to play at Slessor Gardens. I’ve heard the name. I would like to see Simple Minds, I like them and I’ve met the lead singer.”

Speaking about the possibility of a replacement gig at Slessor Gardens, convener of city development for Dundee City Council, Lynne Short said: “I have no idea. Dundee is always open for business so I guess there is the opportunity if people would like to speak to council officers.

“It’s council officers who discuss and make things happen in the city through the departments, so we have an events team and as I say Dundee is always open for business.”