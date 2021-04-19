Re-opening of Esplanade at Broughty Ferry welcomed

The upcoming re-opening of Broughty Ferry Esplanade to through traffic has been welcomed by locals.

The section of the road at the Rock Gardens will be opened on April 26.

It was temporarily closed last June, to reduce traffic, and reopened in October before closing again.

The stretch was closed on both occasions as part of the Spaces for People programme, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to allow social distancing for people out walking and cycling.

Accessible to all

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “As we move into a welcome relaxation of Covid-19 rules I know that many elderly residents and others with mobility issues will particularly welcome to reopening of Broughty Ferry Esplanade to through traffic which will make access to the Rock Gardens much easier for people in such categories.

“The closure was a Scottish Government initiative to promote social distancing over which local elected members were now consulted and given that the Esplanade is one of the widest and most windswept prospects in Broughty Ferry, I feel that the progress being made with tackling the pandemic certainly supports the reopening of this very popular route which ought to be accessible to all.”

More work planned

Fiona Lund, secretary of Broughty Ferry Community Council said: “Broughty Ferry Community Council welcomes these opportunities to trial new layouts for all road users, whilst recognising that there can of course be an element of disruption involved.

“During lockdown and throughout Dundee measures have been in place to allow more space for pedestrians and cyclists and with restrictions now easing we can understand why Dundee City Council is now re-opening that section of the Esplanade.

“Further changes to the Esplanade will be taking place in the near future as part of the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth Active Travel Project.

“The emphasis of this work will be on creating enough room and access so that everyone whether travelling by foot, bike or car can enjoy the fantastic coastal scenery we are so lucky to have.”

The council was awarded £460,000 last May from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund, which supported work to introduce 20pmph zones, pedestrianisation and reduced through traffic reduction on various routes.