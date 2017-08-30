Dundee United gaffer Ray McKinnon still irked at side’s lack of response

Dundee United’s inability to respond to the threat posed by St Mirren at the weekend was the biggest disappointment for boss Ray McKinnon.

After Lewis Morgan gave the Buddies the lead midway through the first half, there was no indication the Tangerines had the wherewithal to get themselves back into the game.

Particularly when Morgan added his second moments after the restart.

Ray said: “I thought the game was pretty even but after we lost the goal I have to give credit to St Mirren.

“They looked a lot hungrier, they were up for every ball and looked a lot more energetic than we did.

“We just couldn’t get back into the game and that was very disappointing because we have some very talented players.”

There was nobody escaping the disapproval of the Tannadice gaffer after their first league defeat of the season. As a whole, the display was severely below par and an honest assessment isn’t something Ray shied away from.

“I am really disappointed in the performance of the whole team, it wasn’t just one or two, there was a real low performance level from everybody,” he added.

The Tangerines have the chance to get back to winning ways this Saturday as they continue the defence of the Irn-Bru Cup.

They take on Alloa at home in round two.

The competition isn’t a priority for the management at Tannadice and an effective ‘B’ team would be expected to play.

However, after the desperately-disappointing show on Saturday, those plans may have changed to get the St Mirren result out of their system as quickly as possible.