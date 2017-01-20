Dundee United are going through a rough patch right now. To pretend otherwise would be folly.

From the high of going top of the Championship on Christmas Eve, the Tangerines have stumbled to two defeats and a draw in their outings since and lie six points adrift of Hibs in the promotion race.

That’s worrying and the stark truth is unless there’s significant improvement on recent performances, Saturday’s Scottish Cup trip to Premiership Ross County looks likely to result in a fourth consecutive game without victory.

With the battle to get back to the top flight this season being the main priority, of greater concern has to be the trip to rejuvenated Dunfermline a week later.

Four times already this term — in the league, the League Cup and the Challenge Cup — United have beaten the Pars. This time they will be facing a side that has improved dramatically of late and is steadily climbing the table.

That makes the next two fixtures tough but if there’s reason for optimism right now it can come from the calm manner in which the manager has reacted to recent troubles.

He’s has not allowed what, so far, remains a mini-crisis to lessen his focus on his aims for the season.

Just as he didn’t get carried away when his team were on their pre-Christmas unbeaten run that stretched to 14 games until a surprise loss at Dumbarton on Hogmanay, McKinnon hasn’t lost the plot now things aren’t going his team’s way.

Equally, he’s not made excuses for below-par performances against the Sons, Hibs and in the draw against Queen of the South on Saturday.

That six-goal thriller against the Doonhamers provided an insight to his ability to stay on an even keel during good times and bad.

There was a feeling among his players the goal that put Queens ahead in the second half shouldn’t have counted because of a foul in the build-up.

McKinnon made passing mention of that in his after-match Press conference but preferred to concentrate on the poor defending that allowed the ball to reach scorer Joe Thomson.

Likewise, he refused to use his team’s fightback in the final 12 minutes or so to disguise the overall lack of quality they’d showed for most of the 90 minutes.

He won’t hide from the fact United are not playing well right now.

Equally, he does not forget already this season they’ve shown they have the quality to mount a sustained challenge to win the division.

“It’s not been a good couple of weeks but we are just focusing on what we are trying to do here,” is how he puts it.

“I said at the start of the season we would try to finish as high as possible and nothing’s changed.

“We put this team together in six weeks and I think we have been over achieving.

“We’ve hit a blip and we just have to handle that. I believe with the players we have, we will.

“We have to keep going forward and if we can add to the squad we will but this is a very tough window to add quality.

“That won’t stop us trying. We are working very hard on a few things to do that. But, right now, this is a test of character for us.

“I think the guys have to show a bit more than they have in the last couple of games or so.

“I know they can.”