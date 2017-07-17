Dundee United gaffer Ray McKinnon has hailed Arabs for backing his team by flocking to snap up season tickets.

Last week saw the Tangerines hit their target of 4,000 book sales and the number is continuing to rise.

That figure is significantly more than over half the teams in the Championship’s average home gates last season.

And the gaffer believes in terms of quality of support as well as numbers, United will be unrivalled in the coming campaign.

“It’s a great effort by the fans and we really appreciate it. Last season their support for the team was magnificent.

“I know when teams come to Tannadice they can be intimidated by our crowd.

“Obviously, it also helps with my budget for players and I really do appreciate the effort the fans have made.”

Most Arabs will get their first view of the players Ray’s spent their money on when United run out at Tannadice this afternoon for the Betfred Cup opener against Raith Rovers.

Summer signings James Keatings, Billy King, Paul McMullan, Jordie Briels and Tam Scobbie are set to be included in the starting line-up, while Dutch striker Patrick N’Koyi is expected to be on the bench.

The gaffer believes players like them mean his team can live up to their tag as promotion favourites from the Championship — but he remains keen to add more like them to the squad.

“I am very happy with the starting XI I can put out but it’s going to be a long season and I know I need more of the calibre I’ve already signed.

“My aim is to have 18 first-team players and three or four of the upcoming kids involved as well.”

United’s domestic season kicks off this afternoon and, while the gaffer is looking for a Tannadice win, he’s not underestimating the team he used to manage.

“For me Raith should never have been relegated last season, they should be in our league.

“Barry Smith has taken over and he’s signed some good players to add to what was already a decent squad.

“I see them as certs for promotion this season and they will come here and give us a very tough game.

“We’re ready, though, and we’ll be looking to get off to a good start.”