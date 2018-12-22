Ray McKinnon’s Falkirk will be happy with a point at Dundee United, says Robbie Neilson

Robbie Neilson expects a hold-what-they-have approach from Falkirk at Tannadice today – and it’s up to his Dundee United players to cope with that.

The Tangerines boss believes the Bairns, unbeaten in their last three outings, have improved under one of his United predecessors, Ray McKinnon.

However, as Falkirk battle to get off the bottom of the Championship, he reckons they’ll still regard a point from this one as representing a good day’s work.

“We know at Tannadice teams are going to come and, generally, they’re going to see a draw as good,” said Robbie.

“In the first 20 or 30 minutes they’re going to try to nullify the game and maybe put some pressure on us through counter-attacks or at set plays.

“So it’s up to us to move the ball quickly, get it to our good players and give them one-v-ones. We need to get the crowd on our side and rocking.”

Against a man who knows United well, Robbie realises that might not be easy.

“Ray has come in and stabilised things a wee bit. Watching their games, they are very hard to break down and are dangerous on the counter-attack.

“They’re coming to Tannadice and Ray knows the club very well.

“He knows the atmosphere and that, if they come here, sit in and try and nullify the crowd, then the expectation is it can turn in their favour.”

With Fraser Fyvie and Billy King over knocks picked up in the draw at Inverness Caley Thistle last weekend, Robbie should have the option of an unchanged line-up.

As has become the norm for the last game before Christmas in recent years, United will be having an appeal for Dundee Foodbank today.