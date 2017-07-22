With first-choice striker James Keatings out for the foreseeable future, Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon would like to wrap his other stars in cotton wool —Betfred Cup qualification, though, comes first.

The Tangerines are just three points away from a likely place in round two — nine points last season was enough to see a team through — as they host League Two Cowdenbeath on Sunday.

Ray has already said he will sacrifice the Tangerines’ defence of the Irn-Bru Cup this season but the Betfred is a different matter.

That’ll mean risking his top men to get through Group C.

New signings Paul McMullan, Billy King and Sam Stanton have all impressed in early games for the club.

McMullan in particular has been a stand-out.

Ray said: “Paul McMullan is a talent.

“We’re pleased with Paul, he’s come in and he’s settled in really well.

“He’s scored a couple of goals and we just need to make sure he keeps that level up throughout the season but he’s a good player and we’re very happy with him.”

Keatings damaged his ankle ligaments late on in the 3-0 midweek win at Buckie Thistle and Ray says he’ll be without his frontman for the next month or so.

Ray said: “We have had it confirmed James has done his ankle ligaments so will be out for four to six weeks.

“We were gutted for him and for the team because he will be an important player for us this season.

“But it’s just one of those things, hopefully he’s a quick healer and he will be back at the lower end of the scale.”

Meanwhile, young United keeper Brett Long has joined Northern Irish side Cliftonville on loan.