Ray McKinnon warns his Dundee United players: ‘Everyone wants to beat you!’

It wasn’t quite a video nasty, but not far short of it, as Ray McKinnon made his players view the crucial moments from last weekend’s below-par performance in beating Brechin.

And while he admits some of what was on the screen was watch-through-your-fingers stuff, the Dundee United gaffer believes they’ve learned from it.

“We watched it before training yesterday, it was horrific,” admitted Ray.

“We only watched 45 minutes, that was enough — it was so pedestrian. Even against Queen of the South the week before when we went down to 10 men, we had something to fight for, but Saturday they all just seemed to take their foot off the pedal.”

Knowing he has a squad that doesn’t just include quality, but good pros who have pride in their usual level of performance, he is confident the “watch back” session has ensured there will be no repeat.

“It was a good thing for us because even for the new guys, the Scott McDonalds and Fraser Fyvies, it’s good we realise we can’t do that in this league.

“They now know everyone wants to beat Dundee United at Tannadice, just as they wanted to beat Hibs at Easter Road last season.

“It was just a reminder we need to be bang at it every week and the boys know that.”

Ray, meanwhile, has revealed attacker James Keatings will be on the bench for this weekend’s trip to St Mirren.

He’s still feeling the ankle he hurt in the Betfred Cup win at Buckie so, if possible, he will be rested until after the international break.

“Keats has come back too early. His ankle is up again like a balloon and I’m going to have to pull him.

“He is just desperate to do well. but he’s been playing with this nagging problem and I think it is time to give him a proper rest.

“We have a break after the St Mirren game, the cup game against Alloa apart, and we will probably give him two or three weeks and he will be flying.

“He will not start this weekend, but we will keep him on the periphery in case we need a goal or something.”