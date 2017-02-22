His side didn’t kick a ball in the Championship at the weekend but Dundee United gaffer Ray McKinnon knows it was a good one for his team.

And he hopes the combination of rivals dropping points and his own team reaching the Challenge Cup Final can be a boost.

While the Tangerines were taking care of Queen of the South in their cup semi-final, league leaders Hibs were dropping two points at Raith Rovers after what their manager, Neil Lennon, described as a “disgraceful” performance.

Meanwhile, either Falkirk or Morton could have snatched second place from United when they faced up at Cappielow, but a 2-2 draw means both remain two points behind in third and fourth places.

“With Hibs dropping points and those two drawing it was a good day all round for us. It gives us a wee boost,” admitted Ray.

“I’ve been saying there’s a lot to play for during the rest of this season and those results show there is.

“What we have to do is build on our win on Saturday night and get a bit of momentum going again in the league.

“It’s good to be in a final and we can look forward to that but we have to concentrate on our league form.”

United should know exactly when or where their cup final clash with St Mirren will be at some point over the next few days.

So far, the game is only listed as taking place on March 25 or 26.

Although last season’s final between Rangers and Peterhead at Hampden kicked off at 3pm, in recent years the league have preferred a 4.05pm Sunday start.

With Scotland playing Slovenia in a Hampden World Cup qualifier later that evening, that may not be suitable this time round.