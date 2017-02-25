Dundee United Ray McKinnon boss is hoping to see his team make it a perfect week by taking three points when promotion rivals Morton come to Tannadice.

Having bounced back from losing at another of their competitors, Falkirk, a fortnight ago to book a Challenge Cup Final place with victory over Queen of the South last Saturday, Ray wants the Tangerines to build on that.

He’s calling on them to get back on track in the Championship with what would be a big win.

“Hopefully it can be a good week for us, making the final of the cup and getting a win in this one,” said Ray.

“Then we’ll have two weeks to focus on the next game which is the Hibs one, so that will be big.

“Obviously we need to get through the Morton game to make it a good spell for us.

“It would be nice to get a good victory to keep the momentum going and then push on until the end of the season.

“We’re at home and we are hoping to get another positive performance.”

The Tangerines will show at least one change from the side that won 3-2 in Dumfries, and there is a chance it could be two.

Cammy Bell will return in goal to take over from Challenge Cup man Luis Zwick.

And the manager will wait until tomorrow to see if Dutch defender Frank van der Struijk is fit.

As the Tele revealed, he picked up a dead leg in the warm-up last week and has been struggling to train.

He did do some work on Friday and Ray hopes he might make it.

“Frank actually got hurt when Simon Murray ran into him before kick-off, so he did well to play.

“As happens with dead legs there was a bit of bleeding inside and that’s the problem, but we’ll see how he is.”

United will play Ayr United at Tannadice on March 28 and Dunfermline on April 11 in rearranged league fixtures.

The original date to face the Honest Men was ditched because they are still in the Scottish Cup, while the Pars were due at Tannadice the weekend of the Challenge Cup Final.