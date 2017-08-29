Ray McKinnon — Dundee United will come back stronger after St Mirren horror show

Sign up to our Sport newsletter

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon has vowed his side “will come back stronger” from their Paisley horror show.

The Tangerines suffered their first league defeat of the season as they were swept aside by a vibrant St Mirren in a 3-0 loss at the Paisley 2021 Stadium.

Led by the excellent Lewis Morgan, the Buddies jumped above United on goal difference in the league table with both Dunfermline and Queen of the South now a point ahead at the top.

Morgan netted two fine goals either side of the break from outside the area before setting up Ian McShane for the third on 78 minutes.

Ray said: “That was very disappointing and I didn’t see that performance coming.

“It was very unexpected and it was a difficult one to take, definitely.

“I am not going to take any credit away from St Mirren as they deserved their victory.

“They worked hard, battled for everything and scored three really good goals.

“But we weren’t at our best and it is something we need to look at and rectify quickly.”

Despite being favourites to lift the Championship title come May, the United players and fans alike were given a sharp reminder of how difficult life in this division can be.

However, the manager promised his side would learn from the defeat in Paisley.

“ We are all disappointed but it is early in the season — that’s a good reminder that this is a very tough league,” Ray added.

“We will come back stronger from this.”

Late in the game, with the result already decided, there was an unsavoury moment as an irate fan approached the dugouts and vented his fury at the Tannadice management.

Ray, though, handled the matter with good grace and accepts the supporters have the right to be angry.

He said: “That was understandable.

“They’re as frustrated as we are with that performance and rightly so.

“We have to accept that — when it’s good you take the plaudits, when it’s bad you have to accept it was bad.

“We weren’t great on Saturday so we accept that criticism.”