Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is delighted with the impact made by youngster Scott Allardice since his emergence into the first team.

The 19-year-old midfielder has impressed since making his debut in tangerine just last weekend.

It surprised more than a few to see unknown Allardice given a starting place for the visit of Falkirk on April 8 but the academy graduate has rewarded the manager’s faith with three very solid displays.

And in the 0-0 draw at Ayr, he showed he’s more than ready to stand up to the challenge.

Alongside Lewis Toshney in the centre of midfield, Allardice used his big frame well to shield the defence behind him as well as showing composure with the ball at his feet.

Ray said: “I thrust Scott into the heat of the battle and he’s standing up to it really well, so we’re delighted with him.

“He’s a good player, a great young kid with a great temperament and he’s only going to get better with more experience.”

Looking back at the stalemate at Somerset Park, Ray is keen to see his side begin to put away more of the chances they create.

However, he is happy with their ability to carve out the opportunities.

He added: “It was quite a flat game, the atmosphere, the weird kick-off time at quarter past five but we had a good couple of chances in the first half.

“Thomas Mikkelsen was through and went down and might have got a penalty.

“He cut inside when he should have hit it, Tony Andreu had a great opportunity, Simon Murray was clean through and came back inside, so we had chances.

“Thomas had a really good header that on another day he scores, so there are lots of positives.

“The two young kids, Allardice and Jamie Robson, were positives as well.”

Meanwhile, United have released ticket information for their upcoming play-off matches.

None of these games are covered by season tickets.

Should they finish fourth, the first leg of the play-off will be at home on Wednesday, May 10, with tickets on sale the previous Sunday.

If third, tickets for that game will be available on the Monday.

If second, the home leg will be on Saturday May 20 — they go on sale on Sunday May 14.