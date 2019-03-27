Raw sewage seeping into garden is making Dundee family ill

A Dundee family have claimed their health has been impacted by raw sewage which has been filling their garden for more than two months.

Derrick Murdoch, from Thornbank Terrace, in the Broughty Ferry Road area, said the mess was now so bad that it was making family members ill.

In January, Derrick’s mum, Doris, 72, described the disgusting mess which had overflowed on to her steps and into her garden – and claimed she was scared to leave her house.

Doris explained that a pipe had burst in her neighbour’s garden and the waste had flooded out of the pipe towards her house, up her outside steps and down on to the pavement.

Now Derrick has claimed that the situation is 10 times worse than before.

He said: “It’s now been going on for almost four months and so far nobody has done anything about it.

“The problem is being caused by a burst in a pipe leading to a communal drain but nobody is taking any responsibility for it.

“The neighbour whose garden the burst is in has actually moved out in the meantime, leaving the rest of us to deal with it.

“The waste is continuing to pour out into our garden.

“My mum is now seriously upset by what is happening and it’s making her ill.”

He added: “There is waste everywhere. It is absolutely disgusting and the smell has become unbearable.

He added: “I have been in touch with my solicitors in a bid to get this resolved as soon as possible.

“I’m not prepared to have to live with this any longer.

“It is a complete health hazard and is making our life hell.”

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Our sewer response teams have attended Thornbank Terrace on a number of occasions to provide assistance to customers, while responsibility for the section of drain which is causing flooding was investigated.

“This is a private drain and the owners of the properties served are responsible for arranging for a plumber to carry out the work needed.

“The situation is unpleasant for customers and that is why we sought to provide assistance while responsibility was under investigation.”