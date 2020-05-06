Rate of council tax going unclaimed by Dundee City Council almost doubles over five years

The rate of council tax going unclaimed by Dundee City Council has almost doubled over the last five years, figures have revealed.

An FOI request submitted to the local authority has disclosed that the amount of unpaid council tax debt rose by 95% in the five years since 2014, with the number increasing from £1.9 million to £3.7 million by the end of 2019.

During the same period, there was also a staggering 145% increase in the amount of council tax debt that has been written off by the authority.

Figures show that in 2014/15, £535,000 worth of council tax was written off but that had risen to £1.3 million by the end of last year.

In total, £12.9 million worth of council tax was unpaid and £4.1 million was subsequently written off during the five year period from 2014 to 2019.

Council tax makes up around 18%, or just under a fifth, of the local authority’s total income but by last year, the amount that was written off had cut into approximately two% of its budget – an increase from 0.9% during the 2014/15 financial year.

The financial impact of the unpaid debts was even greater, with the £3.7 million figure amounting to 5.8% of the council’s budget last year – up from 3.3% five years ago.

The figures come just weeks after Dundee City Council announced they were temporarily suspending collection of unpaid debts from tenants during the coronavirus crisis.

A subsequent report detailing the council’s financial position during the outbreak also outlined how the number of applications for a council tax reduction had gone up by 65% since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed.

But the Liberal Democrat Group spokesman, Fraser Macpherson – who earlier this year had voiced his concern over the 4.8% increase in council tax approved by the administration – insisted the vast majority of council tax is paid to the local authority.

“The end of year collection is approximately 95% and it’s been improving over the 20 odd years I have been on the council,” he said.

“It should be said that write-offs can happen for a variety of reasons, for example someone could sadly pass away so it’s not often wilful non-payment.

“The point I would make about in-year collection is that the council will continue to peruse debt into subsequent years and only writes it off as a last resort.

“We are in a very challenging time right now with the current situation and the council is very much trying to promote the help that is available to people to help them pay the council tax.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We understand the importance of council tax recovery and regularly work with debtors to establish affordable repayment arrangements to receive the monies owed.”