At 16 years of age, Ross Ledger was rushed to hospital — apparently suffering from a heart attack.

Now 25, he told of the debilitating heart condition which has left him unable to work for more than a year.

Ross suffers from supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) and pericarditis.

He has spoken out in the hope of raising awareness of the condition which can leave him close to a heart attack at any given moment.

The illness is characterised by attacks of “through the roof” heart beats — his heart sometimes beats three times as fast as it should.

He told the Tele his “nightmare” battle with SVT and pericarditis has left him struggling to support his wife Claire, 25, and children Jessica, four, and one-year-old Rosie.

Ross, who lives in the Pentland area of Dundee, said: “I was diagnosed with the condition when I was 16.

“I was working at Specsavers at the time. I was rushed to the hospital after my heart started beating through the roof — I thought I was having a heart attack.

“I had never heard about SVT before and since then I have only ever met one person with the condition.

“A normal person my age would have a heart rate of around 80bpm — my heart rate can be more than 200 bpm.

“I kept on having attacks and I ended up having to go through to Edinburgh for an operation on my heart.”

SVT occurs when there’s a problem with the heart’s electrical system, which controls heart rhythm — in Ross’s case the built-up electrical current was being trapped inside his heart.

Doctors tried to treat the condition by burning off part of his heart.

Ross said: “The procedure is done when you are awake. A laser is used to burn off a node in your heart.”

After the procedure the effects began to lessen.

However, Ross was dealt another blow when it returned and he was hospitalised again.

Ross said: “It settled down for six months or so but then it happened again.

“I had to go back in and get the operation again. I thought that would be it but then another six months later it came back.

“Now I have to take medication every day and night to try to keep my heart beating at a normal pace.

“I had to try out lots of different medications and now I take three pills in the morning and another three at night.

“There’s a much higher chance that you will take a heart attack with the condition, which was scary at first.”

Ross said the condition has cost him a number of jobs with companies letting him go for poor attendance rates because of being hospitalised regularly.

After battling the illness for nearly 10 years, Ross is set to launch a fundraiser to pay for a gas engineering course.

He said: “It has been a nightmare trying to provide for my family.

“My whole CV is full of sales experience but the stress of those jobs and not knowing how much your were earning at the end of the week was making the condition worse.

“It is about providing for my family — I just want a steady job.

“I did research and there is a shortage of gas engineers in the area. “I found a course but, because I am over 24, I need to pay for it myself and it’s £7,500.”

Ross is currently raising funds through a crowdfunding page on www.gofundme.com/help-fund-for-future-work