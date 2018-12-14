Rapist STILL in charge of Dundee guesthouse five years after fondling woman under her covers

A rapist and serial domestic abuser is still running a bed and breakfast more than three years after claiming he had “stepped away from the business” when he was exposed, a court heard today.

Edward Anderson was today told he faces jail after he was found guilty of assaulting his former partner at the guest house they run in Dundee’s Perth Road.

Anderson claimed the B&B – called Anderson’s – was under new management following his conviction in 2013 for sexually assaulting a woman at the premises by fondling her under her bedcovers.

He dodged jail on that charge – despite having served an eight-year sentence imposed in 1985 for raping a woman in Glasgow.

Following the 2013 conviction Anderson claimed he had “stepped away from the business” and was looking to sell up.

The guest house’s website claims the property is “under new management” – but that was revealed to be a lie at Dundee Sheriff Court during a two-day trial, following which Anderson was convicted of punching the woman in the face during a row in the guest house’s kitchen.

The three-star property is listed on top travel websites such as TripAdvisor and Booking.com and is advertised as a family friendly destination.

Anderson was understood to be living at the guest house at the time of the attack but was banned from the property following the incident on September 22 – and moved just a few doors away on the city’s Perth Road.

The trial heard the woman had gone into Dundee city centre on the day of the attack, leaving Anderson at the B&B.

She later returned but an argument ensued in the kitchen at the property.

During that Anderson lashed out – punching her in the face and injuring her.

Anderson later claimed the woman had fallen and hurt her head either on a boiler or a bin in the kitchen.

A sheriff branded his account “not credible” – and found him guilty of the charge.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford then told the court of his series of previous convictions and said: “The complainer was very appreciative of the bail condition put in place and did not want him coming anywhere near the guest house or her, however there is still a business relationship.”

Anderson, 70, of Perth Road, Dundee, denied a charge of assault to injury on summary complaint, alleged to have been committed on September 22 at Anderson’s Guest House, Perth Road, Dundee.

But after a two-day trial he was found guilty of the charge.

The court was told that as well as his rape and sexual assault convictions Anderson has three previous convictions for domestic assault.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker Smith said: “He still has a business interest in the property and from his description he is primarily responsible for the administrative work involving reservations, emails and so on.

“He does remain in telephone contact with the complainer in regards to the business.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence until January and released Anderson on bail meantime – but warned “all sentencing options are open”.

He said: “I am concerned by the business relationship.

“Clearly your previous convictions, including a number of serious convictions involving this lady, causes considerable concern.”

Anderson made no comment as he left court today.