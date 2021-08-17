Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Court

Rapist former Fife church leader faces life sentence after judge orders risk reports

By Dave Finlay
August 17, 2021, 3:01 pm
Stephen Charters.
A former worship leader from Fife who raped a teenage churchgoer has moved closer to a life sentence after a judge ordered a full risk assessment be prepared on him.

Stephen Charters, 56, attacked the 18-year-old in Edinburgh after she made a “cry for help” to him during a catalogue of sex offending he carried out.

Lady Carmichael made a risk assessment order on him at the High Court in Edinburgh after taking into account recommendations in an initial report, along with his history of offending and the latest sex crimes for which he was convicted earlier this year.

Such a move can result in the imposition of an Order for Lifelong Restriction on the sex offender.

Charters, a former bus driver and community worker, had denied a string of charges during a trial but was convicted of nine crimes, including rape, sexual assault and indecent conduct towards four victims committed between November 1984 and October 2015.

Travelodge rape

Charters, of Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, was jailed for five years in 2016 for sexual offending against children dating back to 1977.

During the latest trial he claimed sex with the teenager, who came to him seeking help, was consensual but she told the court it made her feel “horrible inside”.

She said: “I just felt sick.”

The vulnerable victim had rowed with a boyfriend and was facing difficulties with accommodation.

Charters said he would try and find her a hotel.

She later told police that she was “upset and emotional” at the time following her break up.

She said: “I thought once he got to the hotel room he was going to go and I would get the room to myself.”

Instead she said Charters “forced himself” on her at a Travelodge hotel and carried out sex attacks on her and raped her in October 2015.

‘Cry for help’

The court heard she had previously attended a church in Leven, Fife, where he acted as a worship leader.

She was in contact with him through social media.

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick said the woman had made “a cry for help” to Charters.

He replied: “Yes, I suppose you could put it that way.

“I went over to help her out because she had no accommodation and she was scared.”

Charters said that in 1984 he was involved with a Baptist church in Edinburgh but had become a Christian “years before”.

Sentence was deferred on Charters until November 9 at the High Court in Airdrie.