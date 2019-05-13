Rape victim backs the Tele’s petition to jail sex offenders who target children

A woman who was preyed upon and raped as a teenager has backed the Evening Telegraph’s petition calling for jail terms for anyone convicted of a sexual offence involving children.

Our petition, which launched on April 29 has already gathered more than 5,700 signatures, with readers and politicians lending their support.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was raped when she was just 16 at the hands of evil John Alfred Perkinton.

He was convicted at the High Court in Livingston of one charge of rape and three charges of lewd and libidinous practices and behaviour.

One of his victims has backed our campaign and called for more to be done to protect victims. She said: “I support the campaign.

“I think every offender should be given a sentence, even if they are caught out with indecent images. I don’t think it is fair they don’t go to prison.

“Every other court report I read is about a guy who has been caught with pictures and given unpaid work. Any sentence that is non-custodial is, I think, just them basically getting off with it.

“If there were harder sentences, maybe that would deter others from doing it in the first place.

“I think there needs to be a lot more funding given to the police and the child protection department to deal with these sorts of things because it’s going on every day and it’s so bad.

“I think if it is anything to do with child pornography or an attack against a child, it should be a custodial sentence all the way.

“You get petty criminals who are being sent to jail for absolutely ridiculous things, then you get these guys who are not.”

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “Those who have survived such an appalling breach of trust know only too well how badly it can affect their lives.

“There is never any excuse and only a jail term can adequately mark the severity of such abhorrent offending. This is not a case where leniency is possible in some cases.”

You can sign our petition below.

