Rape-claim woman caught on CCTV shopping at Morrison’s when she was supposedly attacked

A Scottish woman who made a fake rape claim was found out when she was caught on camera doing a supermarket shop.

Abbie Will, of Fordyce Avenue in New Deer, told police that she had been walking beside Peterhead Academy in the days before Christmas 2016 when a man hit her over the head before sexually assaulting her.

Her claims sparked a week-long police investigation – requiring them to deploy resources including liaison officers and conduct an in-depth medical exam – while they worked to catch her attacker.

But Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday that the 20-year-old’s trail of lies began to unravel when they reviewed CCTV footage of her actions that day to back up her claims.

Instead of corroborating her serious accusations, the officers found her on CCTV shopping in Peterhead’s Morrison’s store at the time she was supposedly attacked.