Woman ‘heard muffled shouts and choking’ from bedroom where man allegedly raped her friend, as she sat holding her baby in living room

A Dundee woman told a court she heard the sound of gagging from a bedroom where a man is accused of raping her friend.

The 37-year-old said the alleged victim left her holding her baby in the living room when she heard muffled shouts and choking noises.

Paul Hill, 54, is accused of multiple rapes of six women and numerous assaults to the danger of life.

The woman was giving evidence via video link at the High Court in Livingston.

She said she felt upset and guilty at not going to investigate when her friend told her later: “He just tried to force me to have oral sex.”

She claimed her friend also told her afterwards: “The only reason he got off of the top of me was because you were in the living room.”

The jury also heard evidence that Hill had threatened to harm his own Alsatian dog, Ferm, to prevent another girlfriend, who was attached to the animal, from leaving him.

The 41-year-old woman told the jury: “He said basically if I didn’t take (Fern) he was going to throw her on to the streets or get rid of her or harm her.

“I said no because I didn’t want any more contact. I was advised by my father-in-law that I’d be best not to (take her). It tore my heart out really.”

During their brief relationship, she said “obsessive” Hill didn’t like her meeting other people and acted like a child – shouting and stamping his feet with his face red with anger – when she did.

“If I was out there were always constant phone calls or, if not, I’d be going home to some sort of argument afterwards,” she said.

“He was asking me where I’d been, what I’d been up to, (there were) constant phone calls trying to find out who I was with what I was up to.”

On one occasion when she was getting ready to go out, she said Hill threw a dumbbell at her across the bedroom.

She told the court: “I was a bit scared, angry. I guess he threw it at me. I walked past him at the top of the stairs and went out the door.”

When she finally ended the relationship she agreed to meet Hill outside shops in Douglas, Dundee, one evening.

She told the jury: “He got really angry so I started walking away. I just decided to start running.

“I just wanted to go home. I realised I’d made a mistake meeting him.

“As I was running I just felt something against my legs and I just flew. I strongly feel he just tripped me up.”

She rejected claims by Hill’s defence team she had been drunk that night and had grabbed his keys and run off with them.

John McElroy, defending, suggested: “He stuck a leg out and tripped you up to get his keys back.”

When it was put to her that Hill didn’t have dumbbells or a weight bench in his bedroom, she said: “That’s wrong.”

Hill, from Ayr, faces 24 charges including seven counts of rape and five of assault to danger of life. The alleged offences in Aberdeen and Dundee date from January 1987 to October 2015.

The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.