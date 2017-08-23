Rangers trip could be Josh Meekings first Dundee appearance as defender battles back from injury

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Dundee new boy Josh Meekings won’t be making an immediate impact in a dark blue shirt.

Last Friday, the former Inverness defender put pen to paper on a one-year deal at the club but is still a bit of time away from making his debut.

Neil McCann has revealed that the 24-year-old won’t feature until after the international break.

That means that eh Englishman won’t appear for the club until Dundee’s trip to Rangers on Saturday September 9, at the earliest.

The centre-back had been training with the Dark Blues over the summer as he recovered from a serious knee injury.

Neil McCann said: “I’m delighted Josh has joined us.

“We wanted to get him fit, give him facilities to get his injury cleared up.

“He’s a wee bit off, we’ll probably be looking at him for after the international break but I’m delighted to get someone of Josh’s ability.

“I know a number of people would have been loving someone like Meekings in the side.

“I’m pleased he’s agreed to join us and we’ll, hopefully, get him back soon.”