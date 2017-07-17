Each week, BwB will give a sample from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query — On February 1988, J.K. asked: How many Rangers players played for Scotland in the last four World Cup Finals?

SP Answer — There were four. Sandy Jardine v Zaire (1974), Brazil (1974), Yugoslavia (1974), Iran (1978); Tom Forsyth v Peru (1978), Holland (1978); Graeme Souness v Denmark (1986); Davie Cooper (sub) v Uruguay (1986).

SP Query — ‘Dundonian’ asked in April 1989: An old friend of mine says he remembers Arbroath giving Dundee a 5-0 hammering in the Forfarshire Cup in the late 1940s.

He says Arbroath had an outfield player called Willie Collins in goal.

Can you give me the teams and scorers?

SP Answer — Arbroath beat Dundee 5-0 at Gayfield in the Forfarshire Cup semi-final on Monday, September 20, 1948, with 5,000 in attendance.

Regular goalkeeper Ian McGraw was between the sticks for the home side, whose goals came from Quinn, Follon og, Lang, Newman and McEwan.

Arbroath — McGraw; McInnes, Kerr; Collins, Herron, Connelly; McEwan, Quinn, Newman, Hill, Lang.

Dundee — Brown; Follon, Ancell; Gallacher, Irvine, Boyd; Gunn, Pattillo, Stott, Rattray, Hill.

*Some statistics may have been altered or updated after being originally published in The Sporting Post queries section