Tommy Wright’s focus remains solely on managing St Johnstone as he finds himself among the leading contenders for the Rangers job.

Former Ibrox boss Alex McLeish appears to be the front runner for the post which became vacant on Friday night when the club announced they had accepted the resignation of Mark Warburton and his management team, although the Englishman has denied standing down.

Wright — along with others such as Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, former Rangers skipper Barry Ferguson and ex-Nottingham Forest and Derby manager Billy Davies — are high up in the bookmakers’ lists.

The Northern Irishman said: “It is always sad to see a manager go. Mark had done a good job and, obviously, something has happened there.

“But it is all speculation. Pure speculation.

“From my point of view, for people to link me to a club that size and a club with that much history and success, and to be linked in amongst people like McLeish and other good managers, shows I am doing a good job and the press are recognising that and linking me.

“In my four years as manager, we have consistently got top six so it is nice that people recognise that by linking you with the job but it is pure speculation, that’s all it is and there is nothing I can do about speculation

“My focus is really on St Johnstone.”