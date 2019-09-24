Rangers legend McCoist says Scotland boss Clarke should gamble with in-form Shankland

Rangers legend Ally McCoist thinks the national team boss Steve Clarke should take a chance on Dundee United’s hotshot hero Lawrence Shankland.

The in-form striker has scored 12 goals in 11 games this season, including a late double against Arbroath on Saturday.

McCoist reckons Shankland has as much of a claim to a Scotland cap as any other striker in the country at this moment in time, having notched an incredible tally of 75 goals from 85 appearances in two-and-a-bit seasons, including his tenure at Ayr United.

© SNS

Scotland currently sit fifth from six in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, with just six points from a possible 18, including a 3–0 loss to 117th-ranked Kazakhstan.

McCoist said he believes now is the perfect opportunity to give Shankland a chance, with crunch ties against Russia, San Marino, Cyprus and Kazakhstan coming up.

Speaking on Ladbrokes’ Social Club, McCoist, who won 61 caps and scored 19 goals for Scotland, said: “You’d have to say, [striker] is not a position that the national team is well-endowed with.

“We can’t buy a goal. Shankland has had a fantastic 24 months, why not get him into the squad and have a look at him? Why not?

“We’re not going to qualify for the major tournament through the group campaign.

“If you’ve got an opportunity to blood one or two youngsters, maybe Stevie will do it.”