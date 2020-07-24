Rangers quizzed by Joint Response Group over claims that B team defeated by Dundee United hadn’t been given all-clear for Covid-19

Rangers have been quizzed by Scottish football’s Joint Response Group (JRG) over claims a Gers B team that faced Dundee United on Wednesday had not been given the all-clear for Covid-19.

Reports allege that SFA and SPFL chiefs suspect as many as nine of those who featured for Kevin Thomson’s second-string side at the Rangers Training Centre may not have had the required clearance to play in the 4-1 friendly defeat to Micky Mellon’s Tangerines.

The issue was discussed at a meeting yesterday and the JRG has written to the Ibrox club in search of an explanation.

Tele Sport has asked the Light Blues and United for comment.

Steven Gerrard’s Gers first-team faced Motherwell in a bounce game at Ibrox later that night, with the game delayed by two hours as both clubs waited for test results to arrive.

It’s believed the JRG is seeking answers from the Premiership duo on the events leading up to the eventual 8pm kick-off and from Hibs regarding the cancellation of their closed-door clash with Ross County last Saturday.

St Johnstone’s friendly against St Mirren tomorrow was cancelled last night after the Buddies revealed several members of Jim Goodwin’s backroom team had tested positive for Covid-19.

The SFA issued a statement saying the JRG had been notified that the Paisley club returned seven positive coronavirus tests.

Goodwin’s squad – who were due to face Callum Davidson’s Saints on home soil in a bounce game – are now in lockdown while further safety measures are put in place.

St Mirren said: “Our testing regimen has identified several members of our coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We immediately contacted the health authorities, the SPFL, the SFA have also been informed. Thus far no members of the playing staff have tested positive.”

Hampden chiefs added: “The Joint Response Group (JRG) has been notified that St Mirren Football Club has today returned seven positive tests for Covid-19.

“We immediately contacted the Scottish Government and the office of the Clinical Director for Scotland to relay this information.

“As a consequence, St Mirren’s planned friendly match at home to St Johnstone, scheduled to take place on Saturday July 25, has been cancelled.

“In light of this and other recent events, the JRG hereby notifies Scottish Premiership clubs that with immediate effect they must revert to twice-weekly testing protocols until further notice.”