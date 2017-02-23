A Dundee shop owner claims 30 football fans walked into his store and stole alcohol worth hundreds of pounds.

Lal Hussein Butt, who owns the Liquor Warehouse in Provost Road, says a group of Rangers supporters targeted his store following Sunday’s match with Dundee at nearby Dens Park.

The shopkeeper says the gang made off with about £500 worth of booze.

Police have issued an appeal to track down those responsible.

CCTV captured in the shop shows members of the group casually walking into the store before a number appear to brazenly walk out with bottles or cans without paying.

Lal can be seen gesturing to the men to return to the till to pay or put the items back.

The 26-year-old told the Tele: “I was in the shop on my own and around 30 Rangers fans came in after the match.

“They were all over the shop and one came up to me and said that I must be happy because Dundee won — I said that I didn’t like football.

“They all just started picking bottles up off the shelves and walking out — they were doing it like they were gangsters.

“I started to shout at them that they hadn’t paid and they began gesticulating at me and laughing.

“I was telling them they were on the cameras and I was going to phone the police. Then they started trying to attack me behind the till and used racist language.

“It was terrifying — I thought that they were going to kill me. I was on my own, so there was nothing I could do.”

Lal says he and a regular customer, Deborah Martin, 51, tried to alert police who were outside the shop.

He added: “Eventually, one of them answered me and said that they would send someone down the next day, but I had already phoned 999.

“The stuff they took comes right out of my pocket.”

Deborah, a local charity worker, said: “The guys all got on their bus swinging the drink and boasting about what they had done. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is making inquiries after a theft by shoplifting which happened in the Liquor Warehouse, Provost Road, Dundee, on Sunday at around 5pm.

“A group of men entered the shop and it was discovered thereafter a quantity of alcohol was missing. Officers are carrying out a review of CCTV in an attempt to identify those responsible. Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/4499/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”