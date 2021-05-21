Rangers-daft dad delighted as stolen signed football strips are found

A Dundee dad has been both delighted and surprised after his missing football memorabilia was returned just days after it was stolen.

Barry Goodall, a Rangers supporter and football fanatic from Mill O’Mains, said that he “couldn’t believe it” when all six of his signed football strips were returned by a group of local kids.

The tops were stolen from Barry’s man cave on Tuesday by a thief who also helped himself to some snacks which had been left out.

Stolen tops were stashed in bushes

The dad-of-two said: “They were actually found in the bushes just down the road from my house.

“I got a call from a local window fitter who said a young girl had found my stuff and she soon came over with a bag full of it.

“Two girls and a boy who brought it.

“I couldn’t believe it to be honest, I didn’t expect to see them ever again.

“The guy must have hidden them in the bushes, maybe so people didn’t see him going back into his house with them or something.

“I gave the kids £20 for finding them.”

The returned items included two Rangers tops signed by Alfredo Morelos and Steven Gerrard, two Manchester United jerseys signed by Edinson Cavani and Paul Scholes, a Manchester City top signed by David Silva, and a Chelsea jersey signed by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Increased security

The ordeal has caused Barry, 32, to improve his security systems, adding motion-detecting cameras and lights to his garden.

He said: “To be honest, I was more bothered about the fact that there was a guy sneaking about in our garden.

“He was trying our windows too, obviously wanted to get in the house.

“I’ve spent over £500 on security systems now, so he’ll be doing well to get in here again.

“I’ve got motion cameras all over now and there’s motion lights as well.

“I’m putting the strips back up, but hopefully now they’ll be safer.”

Police investigation

While he is glad to have his memorabilia back, Barry still wants to see justice.

He said: “I’d rather the guy got caught.

“Hopefully we’ll see something soon.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers have received a report of a theft from an outbuilding behind a property on Islay Place, which is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Tuesday, 18 May.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 0674 of 18 May. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”