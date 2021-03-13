Rangers and Dundee United legend Walter Smith recovering in hospital following operation

Rangers and Dundee United legend Walter Smith is recovering in hospital following an operation.

The Ibrox club issued a short statement on Saturday afternoon regarding the 73-year-old’s condition.

Gers said: “Rangers Football Club can confirm Walter Smith had an operation on Monday and he is currently recovering in hospital.

“His family have requested privacy at this time.”

The SFA added: “Everyone at the Scottish FA wishes Walter a speedy recovery. Get well soon.”

Smith had two spells as a player at Tannadice before becoming the late Jim McLean’s No2.

Three years after United’s 1983 title triumph, he left to become Graeme Souness’ assistant at Rangers and a glittering period in Govan followed.

Smith guided Gers to Nine in a Row after replacing Souness as boss and lifted 21 major trophies over two periods in the Ibrox hot seat.

In 2018, the former Everton and Scotland manager was linked with a national team return in the wake of Gordon Strachan’s departure but ruled himself out of the running after talks with Hampden chiefs.

Title-winning Rangers boss Steven Gerrard recently praised Smith for being his “unofficial mentor”.

Gerrard said: “Walter is someone I have the utmost respect for. He is an iconic figure at this club, a successful manager.

“It is an unofficial mentorship, if you like – I don’t even think Walter knows he is doing it.

“I’ve had the pleasure of his company around lockdown, it’s been more difficult during lockdown.

“But he is someone I have spoken to a lot on the phone. He has a real connection with the League Managers’ Association and has been a big help to me.

“I bounce a lot of stuff off him and he always has plenty of time for me and my coaches.

“So I don’t even think he knows he is being a mentor but he has been fantastic for me.”