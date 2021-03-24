Rangers 55 grafitti sprayed across Levenmouth after Sunday’s Old Firm game

Rangers 55 graffiti was plastered across Levenmouth following Sunday’s Old Firm game.

Red, white and blue spray paint has appeared on buildings, bus shelters and road signs from Leven to Coaltown of Wemyss.

Vandals even sprayed the pavement in front of Methil war memorial, although this has since been washed off.

However, union flags daubed with a big red 55 remain strung from lampposts on one of the main routes into the area.

The 1-1 draw against Celtic at the weekend came after Rangers won their 55th Scottish league title and prompted widespread celebrations among fans.

But the extensive vandalism by a minority of supporters has provoked anger, with Fife Council saying it will be “costly” to remove.

Police and safer communities teams are now stepping up patrols in Levenmouth in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour.

They described the graffiti after the Old Firm match as unacceptable and are asking the public to report any further incidents.

‘Rangers 55’ sprayed over road signs

SNP councillor John O’Brien said he could not believe his eyes on Monday morning.

“I drove from Leven, through Methil, Buckhaven and Wemyss and the majority of the bus shelters have been vandalised,” he said.

“The pavement next to the war memorial was sprayed red, white and blue, which is disrespectful.

“And someone has sprayed road signs with Rangers 55.

“There are even flags flying from the lampposts on the Standing Stane Road.”

He added: “Someone has gone out at night after the Old Firm game and done that.

“It’s very concerning and the council is now going to have to scrape it all off.

“That’s costing me and you, the taxpayer.

“Rangers fans are rightly happy that their team has won the league but there is no need for this graffiti.”

Vandalism is ‘unacceptable’

Fife Council’s safer communities manager Kirstie Freeman said vandalism of any kind is unacceptable.

“It is a blight on our communities,” she said.

“Work is now under way to remove the graffiti which is likely to be costly.

“We are stepping up our patrols in this area and working with police to help combat this anti-social behaviour.

“We would encourage members of the pubic to report any further incidences.”