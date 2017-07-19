Randy Orton to star in WWE Live event in Aberdeen

The world’s top wrestling stars will compete in Aberdeen with WWE Live set for the Exhibition and Conference Centre in November.

The main event will take place on Friday, November 3, with ring superstars such as Randy Orton set to star in the Granite City.

A 13-time world champion, Orton has won the prestigious WWE championship nine times and is one of the biggest names in wrestling.

Other top stars are United States champion AJ Styles and former world heavyweight champion Dolph Ziggler.

It will mark the third time in a year WWE have hosted a major event at the Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Last November WWE Live returned to the Granite City for the first time in six years then WWE NXT played at the venue earlier this year.

Senior sales manager at AECC, Anna Mackenzie, said: “What a show to add to the calendar of events coming to the arena this year.

“WWE Live is one not to miss, full of live action and great family involvement.”

Also confirmed for the show are Jinder Mahal and Japanese wrestling sensation Shinsuke Nakamura, a former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Two-time WWE Intercontinental champion Kevin Owens will also wrestle, as will former WWE Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch.

Also confirmed for the AECC night of action are tag team stars The New Day, Naomi, Charlotte, Natalya and Baron Corbin.