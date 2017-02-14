Random acts of love for Valentine’s Day in Dundee

Shoppers in Dundee were being treated to “random acts of love” this Valentine’s Day.

From 11am to 4pm, the Overgate Centre’s customer services team were offering lucky shoppers complimentary treats and red roses — and free hugs from customer services manager Barry McRuvie.

Chocolate-covered strawberries, fudge and marshmallows from a chocolate fountain were being provided by AdoraBubble.

An Overgate spokeswoman said the gestures would “make shopping for a significant other a pleasure” and “make it a Valentine’s Day to remember”.

Meanwhile, Tele readers in the Wellgate were gifted with a free loveable teddy with every copy of tonight’s paper.

The cute bears, complete with roses, were all snapped up by lunchtime as queues stretched the length of the ground floor of the shopping centre.

Those who missed the bears were still treated with a freebie. Readers later in the day received free Valentine’s Day cards with every paper.