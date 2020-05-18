Ramsdens look set to move into former Thorntons unit on the Murraygate after plans submitted to local council

A former chocolate shop could soon become home to a pawnbrokers if planners approve new proposals.

Pawnbroking company Ramsdens are looking to move into the former Thorntons shop on Murraygate, and have submitted an application to the local authority to erect signs on the outside of the building.

The plans would mean the distinctive green Ramsdens signage was erected at the front of the unit, with a currency exchange board hanging in the window of the traditional tenement building.

Under the scheme, the ground floor of the building would be transformed to include display counters, “gold-test” booths and a large sales area for customers.

If the plans are approved, it would be the second Ramsdens shop in the city centre – with another premises already operating on the High Street.

The Murraygate unit was home to the popular confectionary shop for more than 15 years before it shut its doors for the final time in January this year.

At the time of the shop’s closure, it was described as being a “blow” to the city.

The nearest shop is located on Broughty Ferry’s Gray Street.

Ramsdens’ plans come in the same month that Tesco submitted their own application to erect signage on a vacant site in the street.

The supermarket chain lost its Murraygate unit in November after its lease was terminated by landlords Sports Direct, which plans on moving into the site.

But plans are in place for the supermarket chain to take over the former Dorothy Perkins unit which has been vacant since August 2017.

Ramsdens has been approached for comment.