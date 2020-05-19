Rampant Dundee thief finally jailed after breaching bail twice in two days

A silver-tongued thief’s luck ran out after he was jailed for breaching his bail conditions twice in two days.

Anthony Elder was hoping for a hat-trick of bail orders when he appeared for his latest offence at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Elder last week convinced one sheriff to release him on Wednesday before being bailed for another offence on Friday.

But the 31-year-old is now behind bars as a result of his persistent bail breaches.

On Saturday, Elder again breached the conditions of his curfew by being outside his home address after 7pm.

The court heard police officers attended his home on Stirling Street to check he was inside. Elder eventually returned home 50 minutes late.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell hoped to persuade Sheriff James Williamson to give Elder a last opportunity at freedom.

Mr McConnell said: “Given the support that is in place and the background to the actual offence, I was wondering whether your lordship would be willing to give him a final opportunity.”

Before jailing Elder, Sheriff Williamson said: “I am not prepared to give you a final, final opportunity.

“You have a lengthy list of previous convictions and you are on bail.”

Elder appeared via video link from HMP Perth on Wednesday after admitting to stealing a wallet from an address on Rockwell Place in April.

He managed to talk his way out of a prison sentence after addressing Sheriff George Way.

Elder said: “For the first time in over 10 years, I’m not in a hostel. I’m in supported accommodation with a concierge.

“I can’t apologise enough for breaching the curfew. I made a mistake, I lost my house key. I made a really bad decision.”

Elder then appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday where he admitted trying to enter cars on Constitution Road and Dudhope Court with the intention of stealing from them.

Sheriff Williamson jailed Elder for a total of eight months.