The name of a tragic Tayside teenager who lost his life this year may live on in an award.

Ralph Smith, 18, from Dundee, fell from Arbroath cliffs on February 25 during a family walk.

Volunteers from the UK Civil Air Patrol Scotland (UKCAPS) assisted in the search operation.

Fundraising efforts on behalf of the unit by Ralph’s family and friends have already brought in an estimated £1,500 — although the exact sum is still rising.

UKCAPS unit chief pilot Archie Liggat said: “The money they have raised will be used to help others who need the assistance of volunteer search assets.

“We are also considering initiating an award in memory of young Ralphie within UKCAPS so that his name will live on.”