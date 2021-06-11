Leading environmentalist Ralph Coutts encouraged an army of Angus litter pickers before his sudden death last year.

But there was panic among the group when a Facebook fundraiser page to continue his life’s work cleaning up Angus was suddenly taken down without explanation.

Nearly £1,500 had been donated in just two days.

Niece Elaine Carlin said: “We don’t know what happened. We have tried to contact Facebook but have had no luck. It’s difficult to talk to an actual person with them, it seems.”

Determined not to lose the momentum, a fresh fundraiser has been set up on Gofundme instead.

The initial £1,500 has all been refunded.

Now, in a matter of hours, generous supporters have raised more than £300.

The cash will go to the St Vigeans Conservation Network, which Ralph was heavily involved in.

It will allow Ralph’s litter picking work to continue in Angus.

Elaine added: “What better way to honour Ralph and the legacy he left us with than to raise much needed funds for the group he was so passionate about?

“He got to work and become the driving force behind conservation in the area [St Vigeans].

“He was dumbfounded that there were people out there who did not appreciate the importance of nature and the animals that relied on their environment.”

The man who cleaned up Angus

Ralph Coutts was well known across Tayside and Fife and encouraged many to pick up sticks and clear beauty spots of litter.

He also carried out litter picking with Angus Clean Environments.

His sudden death aged just 53 shocked those around him. He had been cycling on the path between Arbroath and East Haven in May 2020 when he suddenly fell over.

Tributes poured in for Ralph following his death.

Long-time friend George Park described him as a “really special guy”.

Dozens of friends and family formed a cortege outside Dundee Crematorium at his funeral, despite not being able to attend the indoor ceremony because of coronavirus restrictions.

A Pictish stone carved by David McGovern was placed at St Vigeans earlier this year in his honour.

Facebook has been approached for comment.