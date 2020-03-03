Rally drivers gear up for the start of the season after crashing out of race last year

After being in a car crash where the vehicle rolls several times and lands on its bonnet, most of us might feel a little apprehensive about getting back into a car.

But for an experienced rally drivers are water off a duck’s back and Luke McLaren and Craig Wallace, of Team LRM, are no different.

The pair are gearing up for the start of the race season next month, where they will take part in the Snowman Rally, in Inverness.

It’s a far cry from this time last year, the pair dramatically crashed out of the third round of the Border Counties Rally, in Jedburgh.

Luke’s modified Honda Civic was a “mangled wreck” but the two held up their OK board and walked out of the accident injury free.

Craig, 34, from Wormit said: “We came over the top of a hill flat out in fifth, at about 100mph.

“The back end stepped out on a bump onto snow and the car pitched down the bank, chopped down a tree, rolled several times and landed on its front.

“Experience kicked in, we knew we were going to be okay but we felt completely deflated that we were out of the race.”

The team has spent the last year rebuilding the car, making improvements along the way including installing paddle gears.

The car still has to get its stripes, number and sponsor stickers on and Luke says it has been driving well in test sessions.

Team LRM are set to take part in all seven races of the Scottish Rally Championship this year, aiming for the class championship in modified cars.

Craig said: “Rallying gets a bad rep – it’s not all about the crashes, there’s a lot of positives that go along with the sport too.

“It’s a close knit community, you make some really good friends out of it and really enjoy weekends away together at nice locations.

“It brings income to local forestry commissions and the local economy and it promotes road safety – it’s all about safety.”

After taking the year off while it was being repaired, Luke, 35, from Hamilton, said: “It’s great to be driving again.

“The car feels totally different, it’s got paddle gears now which will take a bit of getting used to.

“I’ve been looking forward to getting back out there for ages, I love it. People think we’re mad, which we probably are, but it’s good fun.”

‘I can feel every bump on the track’

The roaring of the 200 brake horsepower engine is so loud that you can hear the modified Civic long before you see us on the Perthshire farm track.

I’m strapped into the co driver’s seat wearing a helmet and clutching driving notes, as rally driver Luke McLaren comments on how slippy the road is.

He’s rapidly moving the steering wheel side to side as the back end of the car slides around in the mud, while pressing his foot straight to the floor.

The co driver’s seat is set low in the car to ground it, meaning I can feel every bump of the gravel track as we hit top speeds of 91mph.

My tummy turns on the small jumps and hills and the windows start to steam as the car heats up.

At the end of the road steam sores from the engine and tyres and we turn to go back again.

Luke says he has to look as far ahead as possible, never taking his eye off the road – explaining the placement of the gear indicator in his line of vision on the dashboard.

He also says that some of the safety features in the car, such as the roll cage, make it difficult for him to see the corners, which is why accurate navigation is so important.</p>

Glancing at the driving notes in my hand I joke that I wouldn’t be much use as I’m so small I can only really see the sky and the top of the hill – I am much shorter than Luke’s regular navigator Craig Wallace.

A slight exaggeration but I genuinely can’t see much of the road and high sprays of water at the side windows come as a surprise when we drive through large puddles at speed.

The road is waterlogged after days of heavy rain but bad weather doesn’t faze Luke.

We’re out today to test the car ahead of the first race of the season, the appropriately named Snowman Rally, in Inverness, which often takes place in winter conditions.

Happy with how the car is performing, Luke takes us back to the farm shed commenting that it will take him a bit of time to get used to the newly installed paddle gears.

As we pull up the adrenaline has left me feeling a little shaky and I struggle to clamber over the roll cage to get out the door.

What an amazing experience, I thoroughly every moment of it and can see why Luke’s itching to get back to racing again.