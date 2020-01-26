Rally driver Craig tells Dundee primary school pupils that his dad inspired him

A rally co-driver visited Rosebank Primary School to talk about his hobby.

Craig Wallace, from Wormit, has been a rally co-driver for 20 years, since he was 14 years old.

His dad inspired him to start rally racing.

Craig told pupils that in rallies it’s important your car has extra protection like metal barriers at the side of the car and at the back.

He said the driver and co-driver have to wear helmets that have intercoms so that they can speak to each other. A device is connected to the helmet in case of a crash. It stops your head from moving forward.

A co-driver is basically a navigator who tells the driver where to go because they aren’t allowed to use Google Maps or a satnav.

Craig has a rally bag. That’s where he keeps his map and a board that has OK and SOS on it for when they are in a crash. They have to show SOS if they have been injured.

He said they have to wear fireproof clothing in case the car goes on fire. Even his shoes are fireproof.

Craig does not wear gloves because he needs to flick through pages. Only the driver wears gloves so that he has a better grip of the steering wheel.

Rally racers normally drive in forests and airfields and the terrain is mud and gravel, or tarmac. Even if it’s bad weather they still race.

Craig has done 156 stage rallies and 200 other events.

In 2008 he won the Scottish Junior Championship. 2012 was a big year for him – he won the British Junior Championship and he was in the Renault Championships in France.

Craig said rally racing makes him happy. He said: “It’s very hard to describe the sensation that I feel when racing.”

Review: Story with mountains of excitement

The book we have chosen to review is called The Nowhere Emporium, by Ross Mackenzie.

It begins with a boy named Daniel Holmes who is an orphan.

After being chased by a bully he runs into a shop called The Nowhere Emporium and goes on to live there.

This fills his life with mountains of excitement but a danger is lurking that threatens the very existence of the Emporium. It is losing its magic. Can Daniel save it?

This book made us feel like we were experiencing it ourselves. We loved it.

There was a lot of mystery and that made it so interesting. It is a brilliant and detailed story that really captivates you.

There were a few flaws for the character Ellie Silver for she didn’t have much of a back story but that was fixed in the sequel. Even though this flaw left a gap, she was a great character with all her energy and bossiness.

Read this book and have an experience you’ll never forget.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the spotlight on teacher Laura Kilhooley.

Our hero is Mrs Kilhooley. She was our teacher in primary six.

She used to help us with our subjects when we were struggling.

She helped with our activities, reading, writing and with perimeter and area.

Mrs Kilhooley was funny and she liked to laugh. She used to make funny jokes that made us smile and be happy.

We were allowed to play games in her class at the end of the day when we had finished all our work.

We got class points for being good, quiet and helping.

She was our teacher until after the Christmas holidays when she got ill and couldn’t teach so our class made cards for her.

We hope she gets well soon.

If I could drive any vehicle, it would be a …

… Tesla Model X because it’s nice inside and outside, and it’s electric.

– Naz Alan Ali.

… yacht because it would feel so cool being on a boat.

– Jacob.

… Ferrari 488 Spider. It’s my favourite car because it’s one of the fastest in the world and looks cool.

– Haaris Afzal.

… Lamborghini because they are really fast.

– Lennon Smillie.

… the Emirates plane because it beat a world record.

– Zuzia Brzezinska.

… Range Rover because it’s my favourite car.

– Madison Coghill.

… helicopter and I would fly to the Moon because I like exploring.

– Paul Folusiewiez.

… hot air balloon because it is slow and relaxing and I could see everything.

– Amy Lancaster.

… Audi RA to France so that I could see the Eiffel Tower.

– Sehar Noor.

… Tesla, and I would travel to Bora Bora because it is really

pretty.

– Poppy Mondey.

… Camaro, and I would go to different countries. The reason is because I really like the colour of the Camaro.

– Dylan Gray.